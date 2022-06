Economic Concerns and Intel Pushed The Dow Jones Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Further concerns about an economic slowdown and an analyst downgrade for the large semiconductor chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) helped drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a decline of nearly 270 points today.The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill remained above 3% as investors continued to analyze whether or not the economy is headed south amid high levels of inflation.The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow Tracker tracks economic data in real-time in order to forecast where the economy might be headed. It recently indicated that the U.S. economy could soon be in a recession, which in technical terms would be two straight quarters of negative GDP growth.Continue reading