08.06.2022 22:54:00
Economic Concerns and Intel Pushed The Dow Jones Down Today
Further concerns about an economic slowdown and an analyst downgrade for the large semiconductor chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) helped drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a decline of nearly 270 points today.The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill remained above 3% as investors continued to analyze whether or not the economy is headed south amid high levels of inflation.The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow Tracker tracks economic data in real-time in order to forecast where the economy might be headed. It recently indicated that the U.S. economy could soon be in a recession, which in technical terms would be two straight quarters of negative GDP growth.Continue reading
