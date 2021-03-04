Economic recovery will be green in the Montérégie region

Government of Canada grants $500,000 to EcoloPharm to support its growth and contribute to the creation of four jobs.

The environment and clean technologies will be key elements in Canada's economic recovery. Issues related to the fight against climate change were obviously very present before COVID-19, but the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to increase the pace of the green transition. Sustainable business practices and clean technologies can help SMEs offer products of equal or higher quality using fewer resources and less energy and generating less waste. Businesses and organizations have much to gain from putting into place environmental measures that will enable them to maintain their competitiveness and mitigate future climate impacts, while also meeting the growing global demand for clean technologies.

Clean technology projects for a strong economy

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, acting on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced the awarding of a $500,000 repayable contribution to EcoloPharm. The funding from CED will cover professional fees associated with the marketing strategy; the development of digital prospecting and client conversion tools; the development of promotional tools; and the implementation of pilot projects for U.S. pharmacy banners. The project, which involves the implementation of a marketing strategy in the U.S., will lead to the creation of four jobs.

Created in 2009, EcoloPharm specializes in the eco-design and manufacturing of plastic drug containers, including vials, pill dispensers and ointment jars for the pharmacy sector. A designer of eco-responsible solutions, the company, which develops innovative products and technologies to reduce the environmental footprint of drug packaging, is the second largest of its kind in Canada. It is also the only packaging manufacturer in North America to hold B Corp. certification, which bestows significant recognition in terms of social responsibility and sustainable development.

The Government of Canada has set itself the objective to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Climate-friendly measures have also been defined as the cornerstone of a plan aimed at supporting and creating one million jobs across the country. Through this assistance, the Government of Canada is demonstrating its commitment to build a more competitive, more productive and greener economy.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the federal government has been there to help families and protect their jobs in Chambly and in the Montérégie. We're now preparing the recovery and we won't let the region down. Our announcement today is a major boost for the company. By going green, we'll be able to create good jobs in well-paying sectors going forward, right here in Chambly, while also fighting climate change."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand-in-hand. Our activities include making strategic investments in clean technologies. By helping SMEs in the Cantons-de-l'Est region become more innovative and competitive and by supporting innovation in the development of greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The clean technology sector represents 3.2% of Canada's GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position Canada as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index.

GDP and accounts for 317,000 jobs across the country. Over 850 clean tech businesses are helping to position as the top G20 country and fourth country globally on the Global Cleantech Innovation Index. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED's minimum target for investments in clean technologies in 2019-2020 was $25M . This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly $42M invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint.

. This target was greatly exceeded, with nearly invested in 161 projects aimed at improving environmental performance, using less energy-intensive technologies or developing technologies to reduce businesses' environmental footprint. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. Through this program, CED supports emerging and well-established sectors aiming, among other things, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and atmospheric pollutants.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

