18.01.2022 14:57:00
Economic Report: Empire State survey of New York economy turns negative for first time in 20 months as omicron strikes
The Empire State survey of business conditions nosedived to -0.7 points in January from 31.9 in the prior month, the New York Federal Reserve said, reflecting fresh strains from omicron as well as ongoing supply-chain bottlenecks.
