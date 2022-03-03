|
03.03.2022 15:04:00
Economic Report: Jobless claims drop to two-month low of 215,000 as omicron wanes and businesses hire more people
New applications for unemployment benefits fell by 18,000 to a two-month low of 215,000 in the last week of February, pointing to a pickup in hiring and declining layoffs as the economy rebounded from an omicron-induced lull.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
