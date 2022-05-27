|
Economic Report: U.S. inflation rate slows to 6.3%, PCE shows, in sign price pressures could be near peak
A key measure of U.S. inflation rose just 0.2% in April to mark the smallest increase in a year and a half, aided by lower gas prices. Yet there were other hints that a surge in U.S. inflation might be abating.
