Economical Announces Chief Actuary Retirement

WATERLOO, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Economical Insurance, one of Canada's leading property and casualty insurance companies, today announced that Linda Goss, Senior Vice-President and Chief Actuary, will retire in late 2020.

"Linda has had a significant impact on our company growth and ongoing demutualization since joining Economical almost 20 years ago," said Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of Economical. "On behalf of Economical, I would like to thank Linda for her many contributions. We have a strong leadership team and look forward to a seamless transition."

Economical has initiated a search process to identify a successor for Ms. Goss. She is expected to remain in her current position until early 2020 before transitioning out of her role and supporting Economical on several projects through the balance of 2020.

About Economical Insurance

Economical is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada, with approximately $2.5 billion in annualized gross written premiums and approximately $5.7 billion in assets as at March 31, 2019. Economical is a Canadian-owned and operated company that services the insurance needs of more than one million customers across the country.

