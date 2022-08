Economists demand urgent action on energy bills to avert ‘catastrophe’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Millions of vulnerable people will be harmed without radical policies to ease cost of living crisis, say expertsPhysical and financial harm will be caused to millions of vulnerable families unless the government takes action to avert a winter catastrophe by cutting energy bills, leading economists have warned.In the run-up to the announcement of the new energy price cap tomorrow the Resolution Foundation thinktank said radical policies such as price freezes, solidarity taxes or lower social tariffs were needed to prevent the cost of living crisis worsening. Continue reading...