Economy Isn't Stopping Investors, 63 Percent Plan to Invest More in 2023 than 2022

Americans are more optimistic than last year, new Magnifi survey finds

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey from Magnifi , the AI-assisted investing marketplace from TIFIN , optimism is trending, and Americans are ready to put more of their money to work investing. The survey found that 63 percent of those who invest plan to invest more this year than they did in 2022.

In fact, they are ready to start now, with 48 percent planning to invest at least a portion of their income tax return, led by Millennials who are 20 percent more likely to do so than any other generation.

Not even the negativity in the news can stop Americans from striving for a brighter financial future, as 71 percent of respondents indicated they would continue to save despite negative headlines ranging from war and climate change to corporate layoffs and market volatility. Surprisingly, Baby Boomers were the least likely to be affected by negative press, followed by Gen Z.

For those planning to invest this year, Magnifi encourages investors to not be afraid to ask for help — even from artificial intelligence (AI). "We saw in our survey that investors are looking for guidance from a variety of sources, including nearly half (47 percent) seeking professional advice," said Tom Van Horn, Chief Product Officer at Magnifi. "With Magnifi Personal's AI investing assistant, people who want to independently invest but also want professional guidance can get the personalized help they need in the same place they're making investments."

To help take the fear out of the first investment, the team at Magnifi offers three tips:

Ask questions – Investors can start broad like "How to invest $1,000 " or specific like, "What's the difference between a mutual fund and an ETF?" Try asking Magnifi Personal how to build a diversified portfolio or how to protect against inflation.

Give money purpose – Whether saving for retirement, kids' education, or taking a big trip, investing should start with a plan. Magnifi can help investors understand how much to invest to reach short- and long-term goals and quickly build a personalized portfolio to maximize the potential for success.

Stay on Track – Finances are personal. Finding investments that reflect personal values and meet unique goals can be challenging. With Magnifi, investors can streamline the process of finding and making investments that match their personalities and priorities, increasing the probability to stay the course during the inevitable market gyrations.

"The pendulum is shifting as more and more investors have an appetite for do-it-yourself investing. As we saw in our survey, 80 percent of people believe investing advice that is tailored to personalized interests and goals will lead to better financial outcomes," Van Horn adds. "Magnifi not only actualizes the reality of do-it-yourself investing but also gives more people access to informed, confident decisions that will enable them to become a more empowered investor."

To start investing today, visit magnifi.com . To see the full survey findings from the Magnifi survey, visit magnifi.com/learn .

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; T IFIN Wealth , an AI platform that enables client personalization for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers; TIFIN AMP , an AI platform to modernize distribution for asset management firms; and TIFIN Studios, an incubation platform for new business creation

Methodology

This opt-in survey was commissioned by Magnifi the week of January 13, 2023, among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older, and conducted online by Dynata. Respondents of the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

SOURCE TIFIN