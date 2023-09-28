EcoOnline and YuzeData announce Strategic Alliance to Improve Safety and Sustainability

Alliance focused on connecting and leveraging EHSQ and ESG data to drive more predictive and impactful outcomes for companies

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading EHSQ and ESG software provider EcoOnline and YuzeData announce a strategic alliance focused on connecting data and assisting customers to improve performance and simplify reporting to become more predictive and impactful. With this alliance, EcoOnline customers will benefit from automating verifiable and auditable data into the EcoOnline platform to drive better, more strategic, and data-driven outcomes.

"The alliance with YuzeData is an important step in creating even more value for our customers," said Espen Gravdal, VP of Product at EcoOnline. "Together we solve a critical issue many of our customers are facing: getting access to the disparate data, making sure it is verified and complete to feed reporting, and generating automated action from it to improve outcomes."

To begin, the alliance will focus on specific outcomes to benefit customers:

Feeding data from their source systems with the YuzeData Connected Data Platform into the EcoOnline platform. For ESG reporting, this could mean feeding the data required for CSRD reporting into EcoOnline's Ecometrica sustainability solution for climate accounting and reporting. For EHSQ leaders it means now having access to real-time leading indicator data, from within the safety and compliance solutions.

Connecting the EcoOnline platform to other customer systems (e.g., integrating with HR, ERP, Supplier Management and Work Order systems) to exchange key data and save time on critical processes between EHS, ESG and other business departments.

The YuzeData platform helps businesses drive compliance and performance by combining modern data-driven automated action with expert tools in ESG and EHSQ. YuzeData's mission is to put human insight into machine intelligence.

"At YuzeData, we work hard to make it easy for ESG and EHSQ experts to connect to data, deploy intelligence models and improve outcomes with collaboration tools. If you can trust the data, you are laying the right foundation to solving the data problem that precedes reporting and performance management," said Noelle Harvey, VP of Product at YuzeData. "We are excited that together with EcoOnline we can bring our solution to new customers across Europe and North America."

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline is a leading provider of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software. The EcoOnline platform offers a comprehensive and customisable suite of digital safety solutions ranging from Chemical Safety, ESG, to Learning and Training, and much more. With over 25 years of experience in 90 industries, EcoOnline is trusted by more than 600,000 people and 10,000 brands worldwide. To keep your business moving forward. Safely. Visit www.ecoonline.com

About YuzeData

YuzeData helps companies drive ESG and EHSQ compliance and performance by combining modern data integration with market-leading collaboration tools and pre-built use cases designed by ESG and EHSQ experts. YuzeData helps you achieve more from your data, drive action and deliver outcomes. Visit www.yuzedata.com.

