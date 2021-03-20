|
20.03.2021 00:03:00
Ecopetrol announces nomination of Hernando Ramírez Plazas to its Board of Directors
BOGOTA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ) informs that, in accordance with the agreement of the Nation's Declaration as the majority shareholder, and in compliance with standing procedures, the representatives of the hydrocarbon producing departments have signed an agreement in order to unanimously nominate Mr. Hernando Ramirez as their candidate for the Board of Directors.
This agreement will be sent to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit for the relevant purposes.
The document can be found in the following link:
https://www.ecopetrol.com.co/wps/wcm/connect/8420c82d-bf27-4343-84c2-1171f6dc4187/210303+Acta+firmada+de+postulaci%C3%B3n+Dptos+Productores.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&attachment=false&id=1616188015622 (available in Spanish)
Ecopetrol is Colombia's largest firm and is an integrated oil company that is among the 50 largest in the world and the four largest in Latin America. In addition to Colombia, where it generates over 60% of the country's production, it is active in exploration and production in the United States (Permian basin and Gulf of Mexico), Brazil and Mexico. Ecopetrol operates the largest refinery in Colombia, most of the country's oil-pipeline and polyduct network and is significantly increasing its share of bio-fuels. This press release contains statements relating to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results, and Ecopetrol's growth prospects. All are projections, and therefore are based solely on management's expectations of the company's future and its continuous access to capital to finance its sales plan. Achieving these estimates in the future depends on its performance under given market conditions, regulations, competition, the performance of the Colombian economy and industry, and other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice.
