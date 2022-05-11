Ecosapiens, a Web3/NFT Platform Raises $1.5m To Help Consumers Fight Climate Change

Led by Boost VC with participation from Slow Ventures, Menlo Ventures, CRV and among others

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosapiens, a Web3/NFT project enabling consumers to make a positive impact on the climate, raises $1.5M to build its marquee product, the world's first perpetual carbon-capture NFT.

The initial round of funding was led by Boost VC, with participation from Slow Ventures, Menlo Ventures, CRV, Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund, Climate Capital, Chaos Ventures, UpHonest Capital, Ben Taft's Genius Fund, Ovo Fund, among others.

The initial drop is expected to offset up to 200,000 tons of carbon by its owners, which is >2x greater than the yearly emissions of the Polygon Network, or equivalent to 4.6B miles driven. As a result, the mint alone represents one of the largest single consumer purchases of nature-based carbon that makes a real difference in supporting champions in the carbon removal space, and ultimately the planet. The collection strives to make a continual impact by baking in a novel "payback-to-carbon" feature in the NFT that enables the collection to accumulate additional carbon in parallel with future purchases, thus compounding the environmental impact of each NFT long after the mint while accruing carbon to the owner. To reward owners for buying more carbon, their Ecosapien will evolve visually to become more striking and unique.

The team aims to build a premiere community of climate benefactors, ReFi leaders, and climate innovators around its primary NFT. In the long run, the company aspires to build a full-stack tech platform that makes it "1-click" easy for consumers to make an impact on the environment.

"If we can enable consumers to reduce their carbon footprint by just 1%, it could be the first domino toward longer term consumer decarbonization – we just have to make the lower-carbon option more attractive, quick ROI, frictionless, a virtue signal, and lower cost " - Nihar Neelakanti, CEO Ecosapiens.

Ecosapiens was founded by Nihar Neelakanti who was formerly on the team at Menlo Ventures where he helped develop the climate thesis, along with Garret Kane, an acclaimed artist who explores the confluence of art, nature and technology and the effects on the world at large. Garret was formerly a Creative Director at several global ad agencies, among them, Publicis, McCann and Grey NY.

