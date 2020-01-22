ecoSPEARS Selected for Prestigious Clean Water Accelerator to Tackle Global Water Crisis

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine H2O (IH2O) is a mission-driven nonprofit that supports startups to develop and deploy their technologies and solutions to solve global water issues. One vehicle IH2O utilizes to drive this mission is through its annual Clean Water Accelerator program.

IH2O announced earlier this month the 13 companies chosen - from over 215 applicants across 33 countries - to participate in this year's Accelerator program. Included in this year's cohort is Orlando-based startup ecoSPEARS, a clean technology company with the exclusive license of NASA-developed environmental technology capable of removing the world's most persistent toxic chemicals from contaminated land and waterways.

The Imagine H2O Accelerator will take place from January - October 2020 with the thirteen cohort companies assembling in San Francisco this coming March for Water Innovation Week which will include a Demo Day and pitch to judges on March 25. Pitch winners will be announced on the following day's Gala event.

"We are excited to be a part of this year's Imagine H2O Accelerator program," said Ian Doromal, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of ecoSPEARS. "We are fortunate to have been selected for a number of cleantech accelerator and incubator programs, including Port of San Diego's Blue Economy Incubator, Cleantech Open and Black & Veatch's Cleantech IgniteX, WeWork's and the Washington StateMaritime Blue Accelerator but Imagine H2O will be the first program that ecoSPEARS is a part of with the exclusive focus on clean water technology."

"It's time to accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies to solve the world's most pressing issues: clean water," said ecoSPEARS Co-founder and CEO Sergie 'Serg' Albino. "Clean water is a human right which everyone deserves access to. Being a part of this year's IH2O Accelerator will help us spread the message that a solution finally exists to clean the most persistent toxins from the sediment layer of waterways while protecting the sensitive aquatic ecosystems in the process."

IH2O and ecoSPEARS are but two entities seeking to accelerate worldwide sustainability through innovation.

About ecoSPEARS: At ecoSPEARS, we envision a world where everyone has access to clean food, clean water, and clean air. ecoSPEARS is committed to creating a better future by providing cost-effective, green solutions to usher in the carbonless future of environmental cleanup. To learn more about ecoSPEARS, please visit www.ecospears.com.

