EcoSun Homes Recently Starting Building Homes In Florida That Produce As Much Energy As They Consume - Making Them One Of The Few Truly Net-Zero Home Options

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida home buyers are some of the luckiest consumers in the nation. Not only do they get to buy a home in the Sunshine State but they also get to take advantage of having some of the most sought-after and reliable home builders putting up homes in dozens of communities across the state.

Some of these home builders, like EcoSun Homes, not only build incredible looking homes, but they are also affordable AND energy efficient. How energy efficient? Some of the EcoSun Homes have a perfect score of 0 on the HERS Index.

The HERS Index is a 3rd party energy rating company that scores homes based on their energy efficiency. The lower the score, the lower the energy bills and higher home comfort the house will have.

A typical home in the United States scores 100 while several "eco-friendly" builders claim to have homes that score in the 40's.

A 40 wasn't good enough for Rubi Akooka, the CEO of EcoSun Homes. He wanted to create a truly Net-Zero home. Recent HERS index reports show that he's done it. "All the homes we build are designed to be eco-friendly, affordable and attractive. We are one of the few companies in America that can say some of our homes produce as much energy as they use, allowing our home owners to owe virtually nothing on their electric bill."

Find out more about the HERS Index and how you can buy one of these incredible homes today by visiting https://ecosunhomes.com

SOURCE EcoSun Homes