EcoVadis awards Implenia a Gold Sustainability Rating



09.05.2022 / 07:00



EcoVadis is the worlds largest provider of sustainability ratings | Implenia now in top five percent of suppliers | Rating improves from Silver to Gold Glattpark (Opfikon), 9 May 2022 Sustainability, which is an integral component of Implenias corporate values, conduct and business operations, is playing an increasingly important role in the wake of societal changes.



After 2021s Silver, Implenia has improved its EcoVadis Sustainability Rating as a supplier to Gold this year. This puts Implenia in the top five percent of the more than 90,000 companies rated by EcoVadis in over 160 countries.



EcoVadis is the worlds largest provider of sustainability ratings. These ratings are used in more than 750 sustainable procurement programmes within global value chains. The number of public and private customers that refer to EcoVadis ratings when awarding projects is steadily increasing. Alongside its EcoVadis Gold Rating, Implenia has been awarded the highest possible AAA rating by MSCI ESG Research, as well as being recognised by Sustainalytics as an industry leader for ESG (environment, social affairs and governance).



Continuing to follow ambitious sustainability goals

We are proud that Implenia has been awarded EcoVadis Gold as a supplier proof of just how important sustainability is for Implenia. We scored particularly highly in the areas of environment, employment and human rights, and sustainable procurement. This latest rating encourages us to keep working towards our ambitious sustainability goals, says Implenias CEO André Wyss.



The twelve sustainability goals can be found in the Implenia Sustainability Report alongside further information and case studies.



