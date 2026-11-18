(RTTNews) - Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), a chemicals company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed current director David A. Bradley as interim chief executive officer with effect from November 17. Bradley will replace Kurt J. Bitting, who will continue as a consultant to the company until February 5, 2027.

Bradley has been a director of Ecovyst since 2022. He previously served as the CEO of SI Group from March 2019 to October 2026. Prior to joining SI Group, Bradley worked as CEO of Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NXEO) from March 2011 until February 2019.

Looking ahead, Ecovyst has reaffirmed annual guidance. For fiscal 2026, the company still projects adjusted income of $70 million to $85 million, or $0.63 to $0.77 per share. Excluding items, EBITDA is still projected to be around $208 million to $212 million. Ecovyst continues to anticipate sales of $1.050 billion to $1.070 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded adjusted earnings of $45.7 million, or $0.39 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $172 million and sales of $723.5 million.

ECVT was down by 1.26% at $10.20 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.