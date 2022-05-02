Ecovyst Inc. Appoints Gene Shiels to Lead Investor Relations

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst”), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, today announced that it has appointed Gene Shiels as Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Shiels will report to Mike Feehan, Chief Financial Officer of Ecovyst.

Mr. Shiels has more than 18 years of experience in Investor Relations. Most recently, he served as Director of Investor Relations at Kraton Corporation, a position he held from 2010 until the company’s sale in March of 2022. Prior to that role, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Baker Hughes Incorporated, including Assistant Director of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer. Mr. Shiels holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Southern Methodist University.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that remove nitric oxide from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process. For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.

