ECS Awarded $49M Contract by US Army in Support of Network Transformation

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a five-year contract by the U.S. Army valued at $49M.

This project aligns with the Army’s larger network transformation strategy of providing units across the globe with a simple-to-use, expeditionary, mobile, hardened tactical network. To that end, ECS will provide software licensing, engineering services, training, and laboratory services to support the accreditation, integration, testing, and fielding of security software products.

"We are looking forward to partnering with the Army in modernizing and strengthening its tactical networks,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. "ECS currently supports the deployment of the Army Endpoint Security Solutions (AESS) program, integrating, testing, accrediting, and fielding solutions that protect up to 800,000 endpoints. This wealth of experience will help inform our low-risk methodology in support of the Army’s network transformation initiative.”

"With this contract award, ECS has the opportunity to help the Army achieve multiple mission objectives while advancing the greater strategy of transforming its tactical networks,” said Mark Maglin, vice president of Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity at ECS. "Using our experience delivering the AESS for the enterprise, we are ready to leverage our expertise across software engineering and cybersecurity disciplines to help the Army achieve a unified network, increased visibility, and an improved cybersecurity posture.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005290/en/