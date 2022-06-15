|
15.06.2022 15:54:00
ECS Awarded Recompete BPA in Support of NOAA OMAO
ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO). The BPA is initially valued at $61.3M.
The scope of the BPA includes:
- Strategic Planning for Technology Programs/Activities
- Concept Development and Requirements Analysis
- System Design, Engineering, and Integration
- Integrated Logistics Support
- Acquisition and Life Cycle Management
- Specialty Support
ECS will support OMAO in the development and execution of the Office’s Marine and Aviation Fleet Recapitalization Plans, as well as more effective and efficient aviation and maritime operations.
"For a quarter of a century, ECS has been proud to serve the NOAA mission. This BPA contract award represents a continuation of that partnership,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. "The Fleet Recapitalization effort remains critical for OMAO as the Office works to optimize its fleet capabilities, including developing and implementing uncrewed systems. Over the course of our partnership, ECS has built a tremendous amount of subject matter expertise, technical skills, and processes to support the unique mission requirements of NOAA. We remain committed to supporting OMAO as they build the fleet of the future.”
About ECS
ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.
