ECS Personnel Aboard USNS Mercy Supporting Navy Efforts to Combat Coronavirus

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been tasked with aiding the U.S. Navy’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) mission to support COVID-19 relief efforts on the West Coast of the United States. On March 17, the USNS Mercy received word that it would deploy to Los Angeles to provide medical care in the Southern California region. The ECS team worked closely with military and civilian personnel to ready this ship for departure only six days later, on March 23. While the duration of this mission is unknown, ECS is prepared to support the Navy for as long as it takes.

The Mercy is unique among military treatment facilities (MTFs) in that it must support not only standard shipboard information technology (IT) operations, but also the specialized medical IT requirements of a medical center with the size, scope, and capabilities of the Department of Defense’s largest shore-based facilities. The ship is equipped to provide rapid, flexible, and mobile acute medical and surgical services in support of deployed forces. In addition, the Mercy provides mobile surgical hospital service to assist in disaster events and meet humanitarian needs. This range of critical capabilities means that the ECS team must ensure that the Mercy’s foundational information management (IM)/IT support processes meet and exceed those of a shore-based MTF.

Aboard the Mercy, ECS personnel serve as the IT lead, as well as the division officer for automated data processing (ADP) and communication, ensuring that communications and medical systems are functioning and available for healthcare providers. The ECS team also includes networking, security, and database specialists, as well as highly trained experts in inventory and medical supply tracking and controls, all of whom coordinate the vast medical logistics and storage effort necessary to meet this immense challenge.

"The country needs the vital care provided by ships like the USNS Mercy now more than ever,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. "We are proud to support this critical effort to fight COVID-19 and keep our civilians and military personnel safe from harm.”

