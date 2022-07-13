|
13.07.2022 15:58:00
Ecuador court endorses environmental permits for Dundee’s Loma Larga gold project
Canadian miner Dundee Precious Metals (TSX: DPM) has scored a win in Ecuador as a local court upheld the validity of the company’s environmental permits for exploration at its Loma Larga gold underground project.The Judicial Labour Unit of the southern city of Cuenca also reaffirmed Dundee’s mining concessions, by ruling that the mining ministry had not violated certain rights relating to the protection of water and nature in granting Dundee’s permits.Non-government organizations and local agencies had filed a constitutional protective action against Ecuador’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition by non-government organizations and local agencies, claiming the authority had breached community rights.“This is a positive step forward for the Loma Larga project,” president and CEO David Rae said in the statement.Dundee added the court’s oral decision determined the company will have to include the local indigenous populations in its consultation process before proceeding to the exploitation phase.The company noted it had already planned to do so as part of project development.The court’s written verdict is expected to be delivered within a week’s time, Dundee said, after which the claimants will have three days to file an appeal. During this time, the company’s drilling activities will remain paused, pending its assessment of the written decision and the impact of any appeals that are filed.Dundee’s added Loma Larga to its portfolio in 2021 after acquiring junior miner IVN Metals. The deal handed the company other four concessions in Ecuador — Carolina, La Rebuscada, Las Peñas and Tierras Coloradas.Other than its Ecuador assets, the company’s current asset portfolio includes two mines in Bulgaria, a copper smelter in Namibia and the Timok gold project in Serbia.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Environmental Corp Of Americamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Environmental Corp Of Americamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: ATX und DAX sinken -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der DAX befindet sich inzwischen deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.