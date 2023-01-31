31.01.2023 13:00:00

edatanetworks Inc. Awarded Patent from USPTO featuring Blockchain and IoT for Community

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. increases its intellectual property (IP) portfolio with an additional patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The USPTO approval of patent 16/446,728 enables the utilization of blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology to drive community donations with verified impact.

"This patent builds on our IP portfolio of generating merchant-defined, consumer-directed donations from tokenized transaction data – at no cost to the consumer. Cryptographically secure chains provide for unique labeling of each transaction and donation through the incorporation of role-based digital wallets and multiple synchronized blockchains. The generated donation is used to purchase an Internet-of-Things (IoT) enabled system in which anonymous real-time usage information confirms the efficacy of the donations and provides accountability details that can be shared with the consumers and merchants," said Chief Executive Officer, Terry Tietzen. "This further solidifies our IP's core principle in which all donations are 100% pass-through and auditable."

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edatanetworks-inc-awarded-patent-from-uspto-featuring-blockchain-and-iot-for-community-301733990.html

SOURCE edatanetworks Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf US-Notenbank: ATX fällt zurück -- DAX fester -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Nachmittag zurück. Vor den anstehenden Zinsentscheidungen greifen die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt vorsichtig zu. Zur Wochenmitte zeigen sich die US-Börsen schwächer. In Asien dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen