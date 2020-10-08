Eddie Garza starts Turnaround Special Forces

LIVINGSTON, La., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, but well-known force in the Turnaround Execution industry has launched with Eddie Garza as President. Turnaround Special Forces, LLC based in Livingston, LA, provides all types of Turnaround planning and execution, including Tower/Vessel and Exchanger repairs, pipe fabrication, welding and installation, QA/QC planning and tracking, heater and furnace repairs and assemblies, boiler repairs and assemblies and much more. Eddie Garza, formerly President of Turnaround Welding Services, has launched this new company, Turnaround Special Forces, after a brief hiatus from the industry, with the help of Tower Force LLC, and is already off to work.

"My team of professionals are already working on-site and we are ready to execute any job at any time," said Garza. "TASF brings the highest quality skilled craftsmen in the industry to our jobs and we focus on critical projects that need to be executed perfectly," adding, "my past performance is an indication of what we can do for the industry."

With over 30 years of experience in the field and behind the helm, Garza is poised to take this new endeavor to the industry during this time. TASF is providing its services to the entire gulf region and beyond. TASF has teamed up with Keith Hurst, President of Tower Force, LLC based in Deer Park, TX to help get this new endeavor launched to the industry.

"TASF is a partner we are thrilled to collaborate with," explained Hurst. "Tower Force is an established company in the refining and petrochemical industry with over six years in the business and a ZERO recordable injury rate. I am confident TASF will have that type of elite start knowing Eddie and his team of professionals."

For further information please email Eddie Garza at egarza@tasforces.com or Keith Hurst at khurst@towerforce.com.

About Turnaround Special Forces:

Turnaround Special Forces (TASF) is the industry's answer to its Turnaround needs, whether it is emergency or planned. The force responds to planned projects, improvements, repairs, turnarounds, outages and much more, with the highest quality trained and skilled personnel in the industry, all while offering the safest and most complete services for any project or turnaround. The force can do it all – planning, execution, fitting, welding, rigging, helping and more. Contact TASF for your next project, improvement or outage. For more information, contact Eddie Garza at egarza@tasforces.com.

About Tower Force

Tower Force is the go-to team for critical path tower revamps in the industry, covering petrochemical, gas, agricultural facilities and more, throughout the US and abroad. Tower Force is a specialty mechanical contractor and installation company that keeps vessels and towers at top-notch performance whether it requires maintenance, repairs, retrofits or new vessel installations. With an above industry standard safety record and years of quality experience, the Tower Force experience is second to none. For more information, contact Keith Hurst at khurst@towerforce.com.

