Eden Home Health of Bozeman, LLC dba Eden Home Health has acquired WEL-Home Health of Bozeman effective May 1, 2021

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership between WEL-Home Health of Bozeman and Eden Home Health is valued greatly as Eden Health has continued to care for the patients that were on service prior and during the acquisition as well as continuing employment for current employees to ensure continuity of care. Eden Health has an exceptional reputation for quality care while promoting integrity, dedication, and empathy.

EmpRes Healthcare has been providing post-acute care services in several markets of Montana for over 24 years. "We are committed to continuing to provide the highest level of quality care to the residents in Bozeman along with other outlying areas and look forward to the opportunity that this brings for our mutual patients and employee-owners," said Brent Weil, President and CEO of the EmpRes Healthcare Family of Companies.

Eden Home Health offers skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, medical social services, and home health aide care. Over the next 12 months, Eden Health plans to invest in the growth of this Agency while maintaining a strong focus on timely and quality care. "Our goal is to 'keep healthcare local' to ensure that each community is represented and strategies are implemented specifically to meet the needs of the residents in the communities that we are so honored to serve," noted Mr. Weil.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a subsidiary of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned Family of Companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities and home health, hospice and home care agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

To learn more about Eden Health, please visit www.eden-health.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eden-home-health-of-bozeman-llc-dba-eden-home-health-has-acquired-wel-home-health-of-bozeman-effective-may-1-2021-301315711.html

SOURCE Eden Health