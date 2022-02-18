|
18.02.2022 07:57:17
EDF FY21 Profit Surges On Strong Sales; Proposes Dividend
(RTTNews) - French electric utility Electricite de France SA or EDF (EDFEF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2021 net income - Group share was 5.11 billion euros, significantly higher than last year's 650 million euros.
Adjusted net income was 4.72 billion euros, compared to 1.97 billion euros a year ago.
EBIT climbed 34.8 percent from last year to 5.23 billion euros, and EBITDA grew 11.3 percent to 18.01 billion euros. Organic growth in EBITDA of 11.3% was mainly related to an increase in nuclear output in France.
Sales climbed 22.4 percent to 84.46 billion euros from last year's 69.03 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 21.6 percent.
Further, the company said its Board of Directors decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a dividend of 0.58 euro per share in respect of 2021, corresponding to a 45% pay-out rate of current net profit.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.