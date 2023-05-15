15.05.2023 18:00:00

EDF:Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

15 May 2023


Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the "AMF”)

Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511

DateTotal number of sharesTotal number of voting rights
10 May 2023

 		4,000,933,682

 		Number of theoretical voting rights:
6,632,545,088
Number of exercisable voting rights:
6,631,656,577

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

