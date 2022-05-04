EDF Q1 Total Group Sales Climb - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French electric utility Electricite de France SA or EDF (EDFEF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter total Group sales climbed to 35.58 billion euros from last year's 21.95 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 61 percent.

In the first quarter, sales were supported by electricity and gas prices, as well as EDF Trading's strong performance.

France - Generation and supply activities sales grew 46.4 percent organically to 12.94 billion euros. France - Regulated activities sales increased 7.2 percent.

Organic sales in EDF Renewables increased 11 percent, and the growth was 49.6 percent in Dalkia and 26.6 percent in United Kingdom.

The company further said that the increase in sales will only have a limited impact in EBITDA.

Moreover, the decline in nuclear output will have a negative impact in EBITDA due to the necessary buybacks of electricity on the wholesale markets in a context marked by a sharp increase in prices.