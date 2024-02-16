|
16.02.2024 10:33:13
EDF Turns To Profit In FY23, Sales Down
(RTTNews) - EDF Group SA (EDFEF.PK), a French electric utility firm, on Friday reported that its fiscal 2023 net income Group share totaled 10.02 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 17.94 billion euros.
Adjusted net income stood at 18.5 billion euros, up by 31.1 billion euros from last year, and in line with the significant growth in EBITDA.
EBITDA was 39.9 million euros in 2023, compared to loss of 4.99 million last year. According to the company, the gradual recovery of nuclear power generation in France, the high-price environment in Europe, and the absence of regulatory measures of the kind introduced in 2022 were the main reasons for the growth.
Sales for the year, meanwhile, declined to 139.72 billion euros from prior year's 143.48 billion euros.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.