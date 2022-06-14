Edge optimizes network performance with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring technology

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Edge, a regional research and education (R&E) network based in New Jersey, has expanded its deployment of the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution to improve real-time service performance and reduce operating costs. The in-service assurance technology enables Edge to rapidly detect and locate faults in its optical transport infrastructure throughout New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. With more complete network visibility, Edge can respond in an instant to fiber issues and fix problems before services are affected. The ability to immediately identify areas of concern and precisely target maintenance efforts also helps reduce truck rolls and improves cost-efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005463/en/

ADVA’s ALM helps Edge catch and resolve issues before they impact services. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As the Edge network and member base expands, we continuously strive to enhance our reliability and client experience. To do so, Edge has relied on ADVA technology for years and we count on leveraging their continued innovation to benefit our members. ADVA’s ALM assurance solution delivers real-time info on the quality of our fiber. It tells us exactly where repairs are needed, and that has proven to be a big help in terms of time and cost savings. In the past, we might know there was a problem causing intermittent disruption somewhere between New York and Philadelphia, for example. It could take days to find using traditional manual OTDR testing. Now we can react quickly and accurately, and there’s no more time wasted on site visits,” said a spokesperson for Edge. "The ALM lets us troubleshoot issues before they impact end users and deliver even more robust and efficient services, helping our customers advance research, education and economic development across the region.”

The ADVA ALM maximizes resource efficiency by providing comprehensive fiber health assurance. It now instantly alerts Edge to any fiber breaks or abnormal attenuation. The solution is also helping bolster network security by notifying maintenance teams of tapping attempts. The non-intrusive service-agnostic device identifies the exact geographic location of events through an intuitive graphical user interface. Featuring fanless operation and low-power consumption, the ultra-compact ALM enhances operational efficiency and sustainability across Edge’s infrastructure.

"The Edge network is a vital resource for the scientists, educators and healthcare providers they serve. We’re proud to support its team as they deliver even more to help organizations digitize their operations and achieve their strategic goals,” commented John Scherzinger, SVP of sales, Americas at ADVA. "Our ALM solution provides Edge with an intricate understanding of its optical fiber infrastructure. The tiny device has already had a big impact, helping the service provider diagnose and remedy issues while making maintenance easier and more environmentally friendly.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Edge

Founded in 2000, Edge, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, serves as a purpose-built research and education wide area network and technology solutions partner. Edge connects members with affordable, easy access to high-performance optical networking, commodity Internet and Internet2 services, and a variety of technology-powered products, solutions, and services. The Edge member consortium consists of colleges and universities, K-12 schools and districts, government entities, healthcare networks, and businesses spread throughout the continental US. The group is governed by the New Jersey Presidents’ Council with offices in Newark, Princeton, and Wall Township, NJ. For more information, please visit: www.njedge.net.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005463/en/