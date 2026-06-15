Aphelion Capital Aktie

Aphelion Capital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DHXK / ISIN: CA2798741013

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.06.2026 12:05:05

Edge Total Intelligence Wins $1.2 Mln Austal USA Contracts For U.S. Navy Platform

(RTTNews) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (CTRL.V, UNFYF) Monday said that it has won contracts worth $1.2 million from Austal USA to provide data integration for the U.S. Navy's Digital Secure Exchange for Additive Platform.

The contracts cover edgeTI's edgeCore digital twin software, which will serve as the data brokerage layer for 'Digital SEA,' Austal USA's secure marketplace for sharing 3D printing and additive manufacturing data across the Navy's submarine and maritime industrial base.

The award marks edgeCore's first deployment at the Navy's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, operated by Austal USA.

Digital SEA is designed to let the Navy, equipment makers and certified suppliers collaborate on sensitive part specifications, with end-to-end traceability from design to production.

The platform aims to cut lead times and bring non-traditional defense suppliers into Navy programs by bridging digital manufacturing data with physical logistics.

The company is preparing for a potential NASDAQ uplisting this year.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, shares of Edge Total Intelligence closed Friday's trading 3.64 percent lower at C$0.5300

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aphelion Capital Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aphelion Capital Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aphelion Capital Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting 0,32 0,63% Aphelion Capital Corp Registered Shs Subordinate Voting

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Einigung im Iran-Krieg: ATX und DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel sehr freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen