EdgeConneX Secures $150 Million in Sustainability-linked Financing to Support Latin America Expansion Beginning in Chile

Latest funding comes as EdgeConneX continues its global expansion with sustainability as a key pillar to its design and development strategy

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces it has secured $150 million in sustainability-linked financing for Latin America. The loan refinances outstanding indebtedness and is designed to be used as a financing platform for the company's future activity in Latin America, including Chile and Colombia. The loan facility further promotes EdgeConneX sustainability objectives, incentivizing outperformance on the data centers' energy efficiency, renewable energy consumption, and environmental certification.

"This is a landmark transaction in the digital infrastructure space in Latin America, as combined green loan principles and sustainability-linked loan principles are considered to be the first combination sustainability data center financing in the Latin American market," states Joe Harar, CFO at EdgeConneX. "This latest funding provides EdgeConneX with the backing necessary to continue its regional expansion in Latin America and to do so in a sustainability-minded way."

The latest sustainability-linked financing comes after EdgeConneX secured a series of sustainability-linked financings totaling $1.7 Billion earlier this year. The financings include EdgeConneX first-ever securitization and multi-currency term loan ("ESG Term Loan") to further the company's global growth. These transactions highlight EdgeConneX market leadership and commitment to ESG as part of its Customers, People, Planet core values, and environmental stewardship.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

