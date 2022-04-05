Edgewell Debuts Sustainable Schick Bamboo Hybrid Razors for Men and Women

New razors from Schick Xtreme and Schick Intuition feature handles made with certified sustainably sourced bamboo, 100% recyclable packaging and flexible blades made with 75 percent recycled steel

SHELTON, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) has taken a major step forward in making the shaving category more sustainable with the debut of the new Schick Xtreme Men's1 and Schick Intuition Women's1 Bamboo Hybrid Razors. These two innovations are designed to be more sustainable than traditional razors by using materials for both product and packaging that contain recycled, recyclable, or renewable materials. This announcement marks a significant progression in the company's Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, which aims to reduce virgin petroleum-based plastic materials by 50 percent in its disposable razor handle offerings by 2030. The new razors are now available for purchase in stores and online.

With the launch of the Schick Xtreme and Schick Intuition Bamboo Hybrid Razors, Edgewell aims to address an unmet need amongst the brand's environmentally conscious consumers. These razors reimagine what the disposable category can offer by providing a sustainable alternative without forgoing performance, convenience, or value. By simply swapping your old razor for Schick Bamboo razors, you'll get the same close shave you love – with no sacrifices – and almost no plastic waste.

"We are excited to launch these hybrid razors made with renewable bamboo, which will give our consumers more options for sustainable products at shelf," said Amy Knight, Vice President, Global Sustainability, at Edgewell. "These new razors are a great example of how we are innovating and expanding our product offerings in the market, embedding sustainability into our product and packaging design and bringing even more joy to consumers. Our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy outlines aggressive goals not only in our usage of sustainable materials, but also around ingredients, social impact and more, and I'm proud that our brands continue to innovate and move this strategy forward."

Through consumer research, Edgewell found that more than 50 percent of consumers globally are eco-engaged and take some type of action to reduce their impact on the environment. However, some find that their options are limited or come with tradeoffs in price or product quality. Edgewell and its global portfolio of shave brands have already made significant changes to address this consumer need by transforming the handles on its men's and women's disposable razors to be made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and launching a nationwide recycling program.

These findings reinforced Edgewell's desire to create the Schick Xtreme and Schick Intuition Bamboo Hybrid Razors. The products feature slim and sleek handles made from bamboo, a renewable resource, which is three times stronger than wood, and deliver on performance while being good for the environment. Other features include three-flexible blades made with 75 percent recycled steel, wrapped up in 100% recyclable and sustainably sourced packaging. These hybrid razors are sold in kits with one handle for every three cartridges, generating less overall waste versus a traditional disposable razor.

To read more about Edgewell's sustainability program, visit Edgewell.com/sustainability . To learn more about Schick, visit Schick.com .

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit Edgewell.com/sustainability .

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

