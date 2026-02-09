Edgewell Personal Care Cuts FY26 Earnings Outlook To Reflect Sale Of Feminine Care Business

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Monday revised down its annual guidance to exclude the results from the Feminine Care business, which is reported as discontinued operations following divestiture.

For fiscal 2026, Edgewell now expects net income of $0.55 to $0.95 per share, compared with the prior outlook of $1.10 to $1.50 per share. This revised guidance includes restructuring and related costs, Sun Care reformulation, and other costs.

Excluding items, earnings are now anticipated to be in the range of $1.70 to $2.10 per share against the previous guidance of $2.15 to $2.55 per share. This reflects a $0.44 per share reduction from classifying the Feminine Care business as discontinued operations. On an annualized basis, this impact could be around $0.20 per share, compared with the company's prior annualized outlook of $0.40 to $0.50 per share impact.

Edgewel, however, reaffirmed its annual net sales growth guidance of around 0.5% to 3.5%.

The drug maker projects annual capital expenditures of around 3% to 3.5% of sales.

On February 5, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The dividend will be paid on April 8, to shareholders on record March 6.

EPC was down by 2.98% at $20.13 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.