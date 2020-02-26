Edible Packaging Market Mushrooms to Grow With a 6.9% CAGR, Amidst Rising New Opportunities, Notes TMR

- The growth will mainly come from food & beverage sector, and pharmaceutical sector. Opportunities created by legislations like marijuana legalization, and acceptance of therapeutics for chronic illnesses like cancer will be main drivers to growth

- The food segment accounted for 77% of total share in the edible packaging market in 2016. The segment will likely lead growth of the market over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major opportunities for players in the edible packaging market lie in fresh food packaging. It is largely driven by rising awareness about healthy lifestyle, and the trend will likely continue in the same trajectory over the foreseeable future beyond the forecast period. North America will also likely retain its dominant position in total revenue share during the forecast period. The region accounted for 36% total market share in 2016. Recent legalization of marijuana, several new product launches, and growing demand for healthy lifestyle will drive growth in the North America region.

According to TMR analysts, the growing awareness about various feature of edible packaging, their ease of handling, and essential need of many edible food products to have a longer shelf life will create new opportunities for growth. According to TMR analysts, the high costs of packaging remains a major concern for end-players. Additionally, the atmospheric packaging remains a bright horizon of opportunities for players in the edible packaging market.

Key Findings in the Edible Packaging Market Study

Biodegradable packaging is emerging as an attractive alternative to conventional packaging in the edible packaging market. The packaging remains attractive from environmental sustainability, and safer options for packaging children's food products. The trend has quickly gained prominence over the last few years, with increased demand for healthy, and natural varieties of food. Varieties of mushrooms, candies and sweets for children, and growing demand for biodegradable packaging by retail outlets will drive more growth for the edible packaging market.

Asia Pacific will likely emerge as a key opportunity for growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a considerable rise in disposable income. Additionally, the region is also home to several countries like China , Vietnam , and Japan , wherein popular food products like mushrooms have been popular traditionally. The growing demand for ready-made food varieties of these, especially in urban areas remains a key opportunity.

will likely emerge as a key opportunity for growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a considerable rise in disposable income. Additionally, the region is also home to several countries like , , and , wherein popular food products like mushrooms have been popular traditionally. The growing demand for ready-made food varieties of these, especially in urban areas remains a key opportunity. Packaging mimicking natural foods is also a popular trend in the edible packaging market. For example, recently Wikifoods launched its line of fruit casings, which appear similar to the skin of fruits. The packaging is a novel technique for packaging edible foods, which can help allay concerns of safety, and provide a new way to engage consumers in the edible packaging market.

High consumption of processed foods, rising awareness about hygiene, and growing use of synthetic polymers remains integral to drive growth in the edible packaging market.

Major Challenges in the Edible Packaging Market

Limited legalization of edible products like cannabis and high costs of packaging due to high-quality remains a concern in the edible packaging market. Products like Cannabis have been recently legalized in some states in United States. However, the legalization still remains a far prospect in regions like Europe, and Asia Pacific. The growing demand for legalization in the European region, and legalization in places like Amsterdam can pave way for road forward to new opportunities for growth.

Edible Packaging Market: Region-wise Analysis

The global edible packaging market report will cover all regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, the North America will likely accelerate growth significantly over the forecast period, thanks to rising demand for food products, and other important edible packaging products like surfactants, composite films, among others. The growth in Asia Pacific will also be notable, thanks to growing awareness about edible packaging among consumers.

Global Edible Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The global edible packaging market remains a fragmented, and competitive landscape. Relatively low costs of entering the market, and opportunities for innovation keep the market competitive, with low bars of entry. Some key players in the market like JRF Technology LLC, MonoSol, WikiCell Designs Inc, and Tate and Lyle Plc remain engaged in global partnerships to drive growth. The opportunities for global expansion in new regions, and several new product launches remains the highlight of competitiveness in the edible packaging market.

The edible packaging market is segmented as follows;

By Material Type

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Surfactant

Protein Films

Composite Films

By End User

F&B Manufacturing

Fresh Food

Cakes & Confectionery

Baby Food

Dairy Products

Other Food Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

