|
08.07.2022 08:00:00
Edinburgh Exploration Well Comes Up Dry
Oslo, 8 July 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported that the Edinburgh exploration well (30/14a- 5) drilled in offshore UK license P255 is being plugged and abandoned having failed to encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons in the prospect. The well was drilled to a total depth of 16,500 feet and encountered two sandstones of Jurassic age but wireline logging indicated no movable hydrocarbons within the sandstones. DNO holds a 45 percent interest in the Edinburgh prospect. The well, operated by Shell U.K. Limited, was drilled through a joint well agreement covering four separate, contiguous licenses, of which two are in the UK (P255 and P2401) and two in Norway (PL018ES and PL969).
Data collected will be integrated with existing seismic data and further studies will be undertaken to assess the remaining potential within the licenses.
–
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
–
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DNO International ASA (A)
|1,23
|0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: Wall Street volatil -- ATX verabschiedet sich fester von der Handelswoche -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselt häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.