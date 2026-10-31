Edison Aktie

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WKN: 164218 / ISIN: IT0003152417

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31.10.2026 05:40:33

Edison International: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) reaffirmed its full-year 2026 core earnings per share, or EPS, guidance range of $5.90 to $6.20. The California utility's long-term growth hinges on state policy, where legislative delays on wildfire liability protection threaten higher financing costs and force trade-offs in clean energy investments.

Three key takeaways from management's call explain how the company is managing grid safety, capital allocation, and regulatory risks.

California lawmakers ended their legislative session without passing long-term wildfire liability protection, which increases borrowing costs for utilities. Management warned that elevated financing costs will force its primary regulated electric utility subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE) to curb investments in electrification and grid expansion during its 2029 general rate case, or GRC, which is the regulatory process that sets future capital spending and customer rates.

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