03.05.2022 22:49:35

Edison International Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $84 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $407 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% to $3.97 billion from $2.96 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $84 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $3.97 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.40 - $4.70

