24.02.2022 22:13:08

Edison International Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Edison International (EIX) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $523 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $526 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $440 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.33 billion from $3.16 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $523 Mln. vs. $526 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.

