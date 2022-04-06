Edison Investment Research Limited: Boku (BOKU): Simplifying mobile commerce

London, UK, 6 April 2022

Boku (BOKU): Simplifying mobile commerce

Boku's FY21 results reflect continued strong momentum in the Payments business and improved performance in the since-sold Identity business. Local payment methods added to the Boku network over the last three years showed an accelerating contribution to monthly active user numbers, increasing ninefold over 2021, and made up nearly 10% of new users in the year. We have revised our forecasts to remove revenue from Russian carriers and estimate an EPS CAGR of 13.7% over FY21-24e.

Boku is trading on an FY22e EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.9x, at a 48% discount to the payment processing peer average of 34.5x, compared to a 15% discount last time we wrote. Applying the average multiple would imply a share price of 216.4p. In our view, evidence that strong revenue growth can be sustained will be the main catalyst for the share price, with a growing contribution from local payment methods and new major merchants signing up key indicators.



