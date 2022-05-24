Edison Investment Research Limited: Braemar Shipping Services (BMS): Initiation - Ambition to double size in four years

London, UK, 24 May 2022

Braemar Shipping Services (BMS): Initiation - Ambition to double size in four years

Braemar recently completed a corporate transformation that will see it move away from being a widely spread shipping services company, to grow into a clearly focused shipbroking operation. Allied to the transformation is the companys growth strategy, supported by growing global trade, and shippings status as the most energy-efficient and lowest carbon method of freight transport, that has management focused on doubling the business inside four years. We value the shares at 400p, a c 40% premium to the current price, but see greater upside as evidence of success is delivered over the next two to three years.

Braemar is trading on a P/E of 10.1x in FY23e, a material discount to the only other quoted shipbroker, Clarkson, which trades on c 18x in FY22e. We believe such a large differential is unjustified as it gives no credit for the growth ambition and proven ability to execute, suggesting upside in Braemars rating. We value Braemar at 400p/share based on a dividend discount model with a 7.25% cost of capital and a growth rate of 5.5%. This valuation implies a P/E of c 17x, a c 5% discount to Clarkson, and a terminal growth rate of c -5% in our DCF model. Furthermore, we believe there is upside to earnings forecasts and the potential for a re-rating of the shares, which would suggest a higher valuation than 400p is possible if management can successfully deliver the growth strategy.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

