Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 08:15:06

Edison Investment Research Limited: Creotech Instruments (CRI): Initiation A leader in EEC spacetech and quantum

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison Investment Research Limited: CREOTECH INSTRUMENTS (CRI): Initiation A leader in EEC spacetech and quantum

18-Apr-2023 / 07:15 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 18 April 2023

 

Creotech Instruments (CRI): Initiation A leader in EEC spacetech and quantum

Creotech Instruments is Polands leading space tech company, founded in 2012 by alumni of CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. In July 2022, the companys shares transferred to the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchanges following a PLN40m (gross) capital raise. With significant flight heritage, it is developing proprietary microsatellite subsystems and platforms for commercial sales from 2023. Creotech is one of only a few companies worldwide that is developing controls for quantum computers and quantum telecommunications. It is also active in earth observation, processing satellite and unmanned aerial vehicle data. A key catalyst should be the planned launch of its low Earth orbit-microsatellite platform, HyperSat, late in 2023 or early 2024.

 

While space companies faced challenges through 2022, Creotech's share price has reflected the sector-wide recovery so far in 2023. Last years share issue funds two-thirds of the capital plan to 2025, as Creotech moves closer to self-funding.


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Andy Chambers +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1609537  18-Apr-2023 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609537&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CREOTECH INSTRUMENTS S.A. Bearer Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CREOTECH INSTRUMENTS S.A. Bearer Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CREOTECH INSTRUMENTS S.A. Bearer Shs 33,50 0,00% CREOTECH INSTRUMENTS S.A. Bearer Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf frische Impulse von der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden mit Aufschlägen erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Dienstag in verschiedenen Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen