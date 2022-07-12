Edison Investment Research Limited: Heliad Equity Partners (HEP): Initiation - A high-tech growth investor from Germany

London, UK, 12 July 2022

Heliad Equity Partners (HEP): Initiation - A high-tech growth investor from Germany

Heliad Equity Partners (HEP) seeks to offer investors exposure to early-stage, private tech companies, with a particular focus on growth investments, through a listed evergreen structure. It has actively expanded its private portfolio since the change of its investment strategy in mid-2021 and held stakes in 16 unlisted and four listed companies at end-March 2022 offering solutions across sectors such as fintech, green energy, direct-to-customer (D2C), supply chain management, crypto/blockchain and mobility.

HEPs recent high level of investment activity brought new holdings (acquired under its revised investment policy) to 26% of its portfolio value at end March 2022. A further 6% was attributable to the legacy investment in a 26.5% stake in the online community-driven, D2C cookware business, Springlane. Nevertheless, HEPs major holding remains its 5.2% stake in the listed leading European online broker flatexDEGIRO, which made up 65% of portfolio value at end March 2022. As HEPs private portfolio grows further, it will also become more diversified and thus more compelling to investors.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

