Edison Investment Research Limited: Induction Healthcare Group (INHC) initiation Evolving technology in healthcare

05.07.2022
Induction Healthcare Group (INHC) initiation Evolving technology in healthcare
London, UK, 5 July 2022
Induction Healthcare Group (INHC) initiation Evolving technology in healthcare
Induction Healthcare is a growing UK-based healthcare software company, aiming to provide patients with more flexible care options beyond the traditional face-to-face consultation model. Early in FY22, management acquired Attend Anywhere, which was transformative for the business, leading to revenue growth of 8x and a move to adjusted EBITDA break-even. Our forecasts indicate further growth in revenue and profitability, which should be supported by its robust cash position.
At 2.1x FY23e EV/sales, Induction trades at a 38% discount to its peers. Were the shares to trade in line with the peers, the implied share price would be 73.4p, suggesting an upside of 51%.
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt domineren am Dienstag ebenfalls die Käufer. Die größten Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.