Edison Investment Research Limited: Induction Healthcare Group (INHC) initiation Evolving technology in healthcare

London, UK, 5 July 2022

 

Induction Healthcare Group (INHC) initiation Evolving technology in healthcare

Induction Healthcare is a growing UK-based healthcare software company, aiming to provide patients with more flexible care options beyond the traditional face-to-face consultation model. Early in FY22, management acquired Attend Anywhere, which was transformative for the business, leading to revenue growth of 8x and a move to adjusted EBITDA break-even. Our forecasts indicate further growth in revenue and profitability, which should be supported by its robust cash position.

 

At 2.1x FY23e EV/sales, Induction trades at a 38% discount to its peers. Were the shares to trade in line with the peers, the implied share price would be 73.4p, suggesting an upside of 51%.  


About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

