21.06.2022 08:00:23
Edison Investment Research Limited: Picton Property Income (PCTN): Record FY22 with positive outlook
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 21 June 2022
Picton Property Income (PCTN): Record FY22 with positive outlook
Picton Property Incomes FY22 total earnings of £147m were the strongest since the company launched in 2005. Income gains and normalised rent collection underpinned DPS growth and while strong valuation uplifts mirrored broad market trends, Picton continued to build on its long-term record of portfolio outperformance. Returns are likely to moderate from the exceptional level of FY22, but Picton remains positive despite global economic and political challenges. The prospects for further uplifts in occupancy and rents are good with scope for accretive external growth.
The current annualised rate of DPS (3.5p) represents a prospective yield of 3.8% with further growth reflected in our forecasts. The FY22 P/NAV is c 0.77x, which is below the five-and 10-year average of c 0.95x and a peak of c 1.1x.
