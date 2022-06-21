Edison Investment Research Limited: Scandion Oncology (SCOL): Initiation - Chemotherapy overcoming drug resistance

London, UK, 21 June 2022

Scandion Oncology (SCOL): Initiation - Chemotherapy overcoming drug resistance

Scandion Oncology is a Danish biotechnology company that specialises in developing drugs to reverse chemotherapy resistance. Its lead asset, SCO-101, is being investigated as an add-on therapy to existing treatments in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and unresectable pancreatic cancer (PC). Managements clinical programme is spearheaded by the Phase II CORIST study in FOLFIRI-resistant mCRC, from which we expect crucial proof-of-concept results in Q322. The company is also pursuing the Phase Ib PANTAX trial in PC. Assuming proof-of-concept is met, the positioning of SCO-101 in higher lines of mCRC treatment will be essential to maximise value, in our view. We value Scandion Oncology at SEK586.5m or SEK18.3 per share.

Our valuation is based on a risk-adjusted net present value calculation for SCO-101 in last-line mCRC (SEK8.5 per share) and unresectable metastatic PC (SEK5.8 per share) plus a cash position of DKK88.0m at end-March 2022. We foresee considerable value uplift potential should the company succeed in repositioning SCO-101 to earlier lines of mCRC therapy. At the companys current burn rate (DDK17.9m in Q122) we estimate a cash runway into Q123.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Soo Romanoff +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Harry Shrives +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv