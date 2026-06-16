Custodian REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
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16.06.2026 09:11:13
Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI)
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Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 16 June 2026
Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI)
Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has published its FY26 results. Consistent rent growth through the year, in combination with active asset management, underpinned increased earnings and capital growth. The acquisitions of three privately-held property companies, complementary to CREI’s higher-yielding, smaller lot size strategy, were immediately accretive to earnings and added more than 10% to portfolio size, providing an innovative route to increased scale and the benefits that brings. We believe there are clear benefits to many investors in being able to access the commercial property market through a diversified, income-focused and conservatively managed REIT.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
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