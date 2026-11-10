Custodian REIT Aktie

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WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45

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10.11.2026 18:20:43

Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI)

10-Nov-2026 / 17:20 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 10 November 2026

 

Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI)

Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI)

HgT reported a 2.0% NAV total return (TR) in Q326, following a 0.5% increase in Q226, bringing its NAV per share to 539.1p, continuing the recovery from the Q126 low and limiting the year-to-date NAV TR decline to 3.1%. Continued strong trading added 5% to gross portfolio value during Q326 (15% year to date), more than offsetting a negative 2% impact from lower comparable multiples. Last-12-month revenue and EBITDA grew by a strong 15% and 19% y-o-y, respectively (of which 11% and 17% was organic), at a healthy EBITDA margin of 35% (end-June 2026: 34%). Despite a selective recovery in listed software valuations during Q3, application and vertical software stocks have lagged, leading to a further decline in HgT’s weighted average EV/EBITDA multiple to 22.6x (end-2025: 25.2x). Average net debt to EBITDA improved further to 6.7x from 7.4x at end-2025.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2432140  10-Nov-2026 

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