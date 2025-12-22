Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Shs GBP Aktie

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Shs GBP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PA71 / ISIN: GB00BHSRZC82

22.12.2025 12:56:23

Edison issues report on Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (EWI)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (EWI)

22-Dec-2025 / 11:56 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 22 December 2025

 

Edison issues report on Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (EWI)

Edison issues report on Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LSE: EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (EWI) is once more under fire from US hedge fund Saba Capital Management. On 3 December 2025, EWI received a requisition notice from Saba seeking to remove all of EWI's six independent non-executive directors and replace them with three US-based Saba-nominated individuals. EWI's board strongly urges shareholders to vote against the proposal. It believes that Saba is trying to take control of EWI for the second time, having been voted down in February 2025, in a move that would favour Saba over EWI's existing shareholders. Saba has not stated its intentions, beyond replacing the board, and has failed to engage with EWI. Details of how to vote will be available in an upcoming circular. Meanwhile, information and further support can be found at www.TrustEWIT.com.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2250222  22-Dec-2025 

