Lowland Investment Company Aktie

Lowland Investment Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DAJ1 / ISIN: GB00BNXGHS27

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10.04.2026 10:44:53

Edison issues report on Lowland Investment Company (LWI)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Lowland Investment Company (LWI)

10-Apr-2026 / 09:44 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 10 April 2026

 

Edison issues report on Lowland Investment Company (LWI)

Edison issues report on Lowland Investment Company (LSE: LWI)

Lowland Investment Company (LWI) is a bottom-up managed, multi-cap income fund with the flexibility to seek income from investing among large and small companies alike. This differentiates it from most peers in the AIC UK Equity Income sector, offering investors broad market exposure outside the large, traditional ‘income stocks’. Stock selection continues to drive performance, offsetting a drag from a below-average exposure to those larger companies that have continued to lead the market. Intriguingly for income investors, the yield on mid-cap stocks is now above that of the largest stocks, which in turn have a yield well below the 10-year average. The investment managers say there are plenty of small and mid-cap companies that are growing, market-leading businesses which trade on reasonable valuations and pay an attractive dividend yield.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2306476  10-Apr-2026 

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