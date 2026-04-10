London, UK, 10 April 2026

Edison issues report on Lowland Investment Company (LWI)

Edison issues report on Lowland Investment Company (LSE: LWI)

Lowland Investment Company (LWI) is a bottom-up managed, multi-cap income fund with the flexibility to seek income from investing among large and small companies alike. This differentiates it from most peers in the AIC UK Equity Income sector, offering investors broad market exposure outside the large, traditional ‘income stocks’. Stock selection continues to drive performance, offsetting a drag from a below-average exposure to those larger companies that have continued to lead the market. Intriguingly for income investors, the yield on mid-cap stocks is now above that of the largest stocks, which in turn have a yield well below the 10-year average. The investment managers say there are plenty of small and mid-cap companies that are growing, market-leading businesses which trade on reasonable valuations and pay an attractive dividend yield.

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