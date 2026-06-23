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WKN DE: A0HGTH / ISIN: GB00B0LCW208

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23.06.2026 10:28:54

Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (PCTN)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (PCTN)

23-Jun-2026 / 09:28 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 23 June 2026

 

Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (PCTN)

Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (LSE: PCTN)

Picton Property Income (PCTN) has published results for the year ended 31 March 2026 (FY26). Against a challenging market backdrop it delivered a solid financial performance including increased NAV and DPS, a 6.1% NAV total return and a 12.6% shareholder total return. There was progress in capital recycling, out of the office sector and lower-yield assets, funding capex in portfolio enhancement and accretive share buybacks. Operationally, the number of leasing transactions was up 27% versus the prior year, and, by rental value, completed lettings were up 35%.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2351980  23-Jun-2026 

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