London, UK, 23 June 2026

Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (PCTN)

Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (LSE: PCTN)

Picton Property Income (PCTN) has published results for the year ended 31 March 2026 (FY26). Against a challenging market backdrop it delivered a solid financial performance including increased NAV and DPS, a 6.1% NAV total return and a 12.6% shareholder total return. There was progress in capital recycling, out of the office sector and lower-yield assets, funding capex in portfolio enhancement and accretive share buybacks. Operationally, the number of leasing transactions was up 27% versus the prior year, and, by rental value, completed lettings were up 35%.

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