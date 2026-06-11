London, UK, 11 June 2026

Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR)

Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) operates in a structurally supported, growing sector, significantly insulated from macroeconomic uncertainty. With its long, mostly inflation-linked leases and strong tenants, DPS has increased every year since listing. An internalised management structure and low cost ratio will allow the benefits of accretive acquisitions to fall largely to shareholders. We estimate that DPS is now fully covered on a run-rate basis and is set to increase further, with positive indicators for capital growth. The shares have performed well but continue to offer an attractive dividend yield of more than 7%.

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