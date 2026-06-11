Supermarket Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A2DVHX / ISIN: GB00BF345X11
|
11.06.2026 08:24:03
Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR)
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 11 June 2026
Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR)
Edison issues report on Supermarket Income REIT (LSE: SUPR)
Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) operates in a structurally supported, growing sector, significantly insulated from macroeconomic uncertainty. With its long, mostly inflation-linked leases and strong tenants, DPS has increased every year since listing. An internalised management structure and low cost ratio will allow the benefits of accretive acquisitions to fall largely to shareholders. We estimate that DPS is now fully covered on a run-rate basis and is set to increase further, with positive indicators for capital growth. The shares have performed well but continue to offer an attractive dividend yield of more than 7%.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2343768 11-Jun-2026
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!